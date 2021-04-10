Curbs on OPD visits at Jipmer

Only those with appointments will be able to have in-person consultations

Jipmer has reintroduced restrictions on OPD visits to avoid crowding on the hospital premises, amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

A press note said elective outpatient services across all medical and surgical specialties had started functioning exclusively on an appointment basis from Friday.

All seriously-ill patients would continue to be attended to in the emergency services without appointments, it added.

Those seeking consultations can contact the particular specialty (number is available on www.jipmer.edu.in) or use the “Hello JIPMER” app. Doctors will provide tele-consultation services, and will send an SMS for a hospital visit to the registered phone numbers of those whose medical or surgical condition require the same.

Only patients (up to 100 per department in a day) with SMS appointments on their phones will be permitted to visit the OPD for in-person consultations. Only one attender will be allowed per patient. All patients and attenders must wear masks while at the hospital.

The institute has appealed to the people to cooperate and help fight the pandemic.