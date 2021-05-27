Cumulative caseload nears one-lakh mark

Union Territory records 27 COVID-19 deaths and 1,321 new cases

The Union Territory recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths to raise the toll to 1,435 while reporting 1,321 new cases and 1,927 recoveries on Wednesday.

The cumulative caseload in the Union Territory was 99,540 with 83,263 patients recovered.

Puducherry recorded 21 deaths, Karaikal three, Yanam two and Mahe one.

The patients, including 11 women, were in the 29 to 80 age range and 15 of them had no co-morbidity.

The region-wise toll is Puducherry (1,171), Karaikal (153), Yanam (84) and Mahe (27).

Of the new cases which were detected from 9,032 tests, Puducherry accounted for 1,030 patients followed by Karaikal (220), Yanam (53) and Mahe (18).

The test positivity rate was 14.62%, case fatality rate 1.44% and recovery rate 83.65%.

The active cases stood at 14,842 — 1,851 patients in hospitals and 12,991 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry was JIPMER (516), IGMCRI (400) and Covid Care Centres (595).

Of an estimated 10 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 8.75 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 77 healthcare workers, 100 frontline staff and 2,359 members of the public took the COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory. The total number of persons vaccinated so far is 2,48,528, including 34,397 healthcare workers, 21,273 frontline personnel and 1,42,295 members of the public.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 40,033 with 442 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 35,299 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 4,073. The district's death toll is 661.

In Ranipet district, 525 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 32,154. In Tirupattur district, 331 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 20,496.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases were 692, taking the total number of cases to 38,281. Out of this, 30,514 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 7,376.