Culture of erecting banners, flex boards persists in U.T. despite ban 

August 10, 2023

People travelling on Vazhudavoor Road were lucky to escape unhurt on Monday when a huge banner erected across the stretch near the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, in connection with the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, came crashing down.

According to a shop owner near the college, the arch carrying birthday wishes for the Chief Minister was crumbled after a container lorry, while passing by, brushed against the hoarding. A few pedestrians and two-wheeler riders escaped without any major injury when the remains of the arch fell on the road. “It was a miraculous escape for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. At least three persons got abrasions,” the shop owner added.

Residents say that going by the scale of erection of banners and flex boards on either side of the roads without any regard for public safety, such incidents are bound to happen.

The culture of putting up banners during birthdays of prominent personalities and for political events go unchecked despite orders from the Union Territory administration banning display of such publicity materials in public places. Collector E. Vallavan had issued an order on March 1, 2022, prohibiting display of publicity materials in public places. “Display of banners, cut-outs and hoardings in public places has been strictly banned in Puducherry as per the provisions of the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. This is also a punishable offence as per the orders of Madras High Court,” the order said. However, it continues to be flouted by political parties and individuals.

A doctor at the medical college said there were two huge arch-like banners erected near the hospital for the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations. They were not removed even three days after the celebrations, he said.

“We have in our memory, the unfortunate incidents of fatal accidents reported in Chennai, Namakkal and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu due to the erection of banners in public places. Even after reports of such accidents, we are unable to put an end to this culture. We can end this practice only if the political leadership shows courage. Otherwise, the order issued by officials will only remain on paper,” the doctor said.

