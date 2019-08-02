Cultural festival kicks off at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences

Starting Thursday, the campus at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will bristle with literary, cultural and sporting activities as part of the Aura 2k19, the latest edition of the annual inter-collegiate bonanza. The event is set to go on for over four days.

Since its first edition in 2010, the festival has grown in strength and now attracts over 4,000 students from over 70 colleges all over India.

For weeks together, the student council at PIMS has been invested in making the 10th edition bigger and better than previous events.

It is the year for all the ‘Potterheads’ out there as the theme for Aura 2k19 is Harry Potter, the bespectacled boy wizard, created by author J.K. Rowling.

In step with the theme, the dance events are named ‘Tarantallegra’, ‘Cantis’ for the music segment, ‘Lumos Maxima’ for the fashion show, debate and quizzing contests as ‘Muffiliato’ and ‘Orchideous’ as far as trivial events are concerned.

Simple inauguration

Following the 10 outdoor and five indoor sport events that were completed on Wednesday, the Aura fête was formally opened with a simple ceremony on Thursday.

The curtain went up on the cultural events with Indian and western group dance competitions on the main stage, immediately after the inauguration. For in-house talents who had participated in the two extraordinary flash mobs at the Providence Mall and at the Rock Beach earlier, this was another opportunity to floor the crowds.

One of the main attractions this year is the Neymar Jr.’s Five (a futsal contest) hosted by Red Bull India where the winning team would play in the world finals slated to be held in Brazil.

Campus rock bands will vie for glory at the ‘Battle of the Bands’ on Friday. This will be followed by the ‘Pro Show’, the immensely popular concert show.

Pro Show

This year the section will showcase Haricharan Seshadri, singer Hari Priya and Bennet and the Band.

The DJ night, serving the final event of the fest will be headlined by EDM artist DJ Gowtham. The notable additions for this edition are the gaming contest, literary events, general quiz and Tamil elocution.