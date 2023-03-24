HamberMenu
Cultural fest at Puducherry Technological University

March 24, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jiiva was chief guest at the recent cultural meet of Puducherry Technological University.

Actor Jiiva was chief guest at the recent cultural meet of Puducherry Technological University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over a thousand students from 24 institutions participated in the recently-concluded all Indian cultural meet organised by the Puducherry Technological University (PTU).

Actor-producer Jiiva inaugurated the cultural festival, “REJOUIR”. S. Mohan, PTU Vice Chancellor, S. Kanmani, Dean (Students), Ka. Selvaradjou, professor, and P.Boobalan, student council convener, also participated.

About 45 events were hosted over the three-day event. A prize amount of ₹3 lakh and gift vouchers were given to the winners.

