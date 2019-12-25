Cultural events mark President’s visit

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was an overnight guest at the Raj Nivas, was treated to a variety of cultural fare during his stay.

A press note from Raj Nivas said students from a city Vedic school chanted slokas, which was followed by a dance performance by children from Bal Bhavan at the Durbar Hall.

The evening began with students chanting an invocation to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswathi featuring the rendering of the Shraddhasukta, an invocation to the goddess of faith, the Medhasukta, which essentially calls for universal peace and prosperity.

The President, accompanied by his family, reached the Raj Nivas after a hectic day involving visits to the Pondicherry University for the 27th convocation of the institution, the universal township of Auroville and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

The President and his family also posed for a group photograph along with students and staff of Raj Nivas.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said: “It was so fulfilling being with them the whole day. A most memorable day where team Raj Nivas got some exclusive time with the first citizen of India,” she said.

In the visitor’s book, Mr. Kovind noted: “It was a pleasure to visit Puducherry as well as to stay at Raj Nivas, a historic building that is extremely well maintained..”.