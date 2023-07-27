HamberMenu
Cultural-cum-Convention Centre yet to become functional

The Centre constructed at the Old Distillery Complex on the Vaithikuppam side of the Beach Road was a major project conceived with the intent to generate revenue for the Tourism Department.

July 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
The structure constructed for the Cultural-cum-Convention Centre on the Old Distillery premises in Puducherry remains unused even after the completion of civil works several months ago.

The structure constructed for the Cultural-cum-Convention Centre on the Old Distillery premises in Puducherry remains unused even after the completion of civil works several months ago. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

There seems to be no end in sight for Union Territory’s bad patch in timely implementation of big infrastructure projects.

The latest project to hit the headlines for the wrong reason is the Cultural-cum-Convention Centre that is coming up at the Old Distillery Complex on the Vaithikuppam side of the Beach Road. The Centre, a major project conceived with the intent to generate revenue for the Tourism Department, is yet to become functional though the civil structure had come up several months ago.

After years of planning for ideally utilising the prime land where the distillery once used to function, the administration finally zeroed in on having the Cultural-cum-Convention Centre for which the work began in 2017.

The construction of the complex having 18 rooms, 4 banquet halls, an auditorium with 330 persons-seating capacity and two restaurants was completed six to eight months ago at a cost of ₹13 crore

The construction of the complex having 18 rooms, 4 banquet halls, an auditorium with 330 persons-seating capacity and two restaurants was completed six to eight months ago at a cost of ₹13 crore | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The construction of the complex having 18 rooms, 4 banquet halls, an auditorium (330-seating capacity) and 2 restaurants was completed six to eight months ago. The building was constructed utilising around ₹13 crore sanctioned by the Union Government under Swadesh Darshan programme. The project was designed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

As per the guidelines of Swadesh Darshan scheme, the property has to be utilised by involving private parties on a revenue sharing mode as to insulate the government from incurring any recurring expenditure.

“By this time, the Tourism Department should have started getting a share of the revenue. Keeping the beautifully constructed building too long without any activity will ruin the infrastructure. Thick vegetation has started taking over the outdoor area of the complex,” said a retired official who was part of conceiving the project.

There are umpteen number of projects that had gone waste owing to the structures being left unused post-construction for a long time, he said adding the best example was the tenement project of Puducherry Slum Clearance Board at Lambert Saravanan Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam. The tenement project taken up at a cost of around ₹41.35 crore was commissioned in 2009 but even now it remained unutilised leading to destruction of property by anti-social elements, he said. So was the case with reconstructed iconic Mairie Building, he said adding that the government could not properly utilise the building even two years after its inaugural.

According to a stakeholder in the tourism industry, such delay in execution of infrastructure projects would not auger well for the Union Territory when it was trying hard to project the region as an ideal investment destination. “The delay in implementation of government programmes and infrastructure projects will badly reflect on the administration. It will also cost the exchequer additional expenditure,” he added.

When contacted an official in the Tourism Department said the government has already initiated the process to involve a private party for handling operation and maintenance of the building on a revenue sharing mode.

“Certain administrative decisions have to be taken, including on the demand to temporarily relocate the office of Lieutenant Governor as there is a proposal to close Raj Nivas for restoration work due to safety concerns of the old structure. The complex is now closed and security guards posted,” said an official.

