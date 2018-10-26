Cuddalore’s Anna Stadium get new training facilities

M.C. Sampath, Minister for Industries, opened a sports development training hall and other facilities under a CSR initiative of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) at the Anna Stadium in Cuddalore.

The facilities, built at an estimated cost of ₹1.69 crore, were inaugurated in the presence of V. Anbuselvan, District Collector, Cuddlaore and R. Vikraman , Director (HR) of NLCIL. Mr. Sampath appreciated the efforts of the NLCIL for contributing sustainable development initiatives to the society and helping the needy people through its CSR initiatives.

Mr. Vikraman said that NLCIL has been supporting sports activities in and around its industrial hub through infrastructure, training and talent identification besides organising sports tournaments. It engaged communities, especially the youth, in productive and healthy activities. he added.

Around 14 lakes and ponds have been desilted by the NLCIL in addition to installing solar pumps in various villages to cater to their needs.

The contribution came on the request of the Collector and Sports Officer of Cuddalore, a NLCIL press note said. The state-of-the-art facility includes a multi-sports training hall, an open air gallery and pavement lighting. The heights of the northern and western walls have also been increased.