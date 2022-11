November 22, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Cuddalore district on Tuesday reported one fresh COVID-19 infection, taking the district’s tally to 76,011. The district saw 75,109 recoveries and the active case count stood at six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram also recorded a single case, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,551.

No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district.