Cuddalore reports 24 cases

Cuddalore district reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 23,736.

A total of 43 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 173 active cases.

The district reported one more death on Friday, taking the toll to 274.

As many as 18 persons tested positive in Villupuram district, taking its overall case count to 14,247.

Kallakurichi district recorded 10 fresh cases on Friday, taking the tally to 10,486.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 25 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,196. Out of this, 17,540 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 387.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 18,633 with 49 new cases reported on Friday.

While 18,062 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 251. The district's death toll is 320.

In Ranipet district, 30 cases were reported taking the tally to 15,276.

In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 6,989 with 26 new cases on Friday.