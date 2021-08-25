Cuddalore records two deaths, 69 cases

CUDDALORE

25 August 2021 00:24 IST

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 69 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 62,008. A 66-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 832. The district saw 60,560 recoveries and 559 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 29 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,616.

Kallakurichi district recorded 38 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,917.

Advertising

Advertising