Cuddalore records one positive case
Cuddalore district reported one COVID-19 positive case on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 74,270. While 73,373 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at two.
No new cases were reported in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.