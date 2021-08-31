Cuddalore records one death, 34 cases

CUDDALORE

31 August 2021 04:29 IST

Cuddalore district recorded one more COVID-19 death and 34 new cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 62,251. A 77-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 835.

The district saw 60,901 recoveries and 456 were active cases.

Villupuram district recorded one death and 31 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,796. The official death toll stood at 350.

Kallakurichi district reported 24 positive cases, taking the overall count to 30,073.