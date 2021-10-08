Cuddalore records nil deaths, 23 cases

CUDDALORE

08 October 2021 00:53 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday. As many as 23 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 63,605. The district saw 62,403 recoveries and 288 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 18 persons tested positive, taking the total cases to 45,573.

Kallakurichi district reported 12 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,062.

