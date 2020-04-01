Cuddalore police launch ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ campaign

‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ is the new mantra in a video released by the Cuddalore district police. Finding that the cooperation from the people to the repeated calls made by the police to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19 is not forthcoming in full scale, the police have come out with a video clip to convey the message of safety during the pandemic.

The video has already gone viral on a social networking site and has over 16 lakhs views and has been shared 38,000 times so far.

In the 1.20 minute video clip shot by the Social Media cell of the Cuddalore district police, the rank and file of the force starting from Beat constables, Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors and senior police personnel are seen appealing to the locals to stay at home on the grounds that if only people stayed at home, the police also would be safe and return to their places with the satisfaction of providing safety to the society.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said the police hit upon the idea to make the video clip after the locals failed to adhere to physical distancing. In spite of the situation, the police are running to remain on duty. However, the lack of cooperation from the public has been discouraging, he said.

“People have been coming out of their homes even for unnecessary reasons. We tried to explain to them to stay at home for their own safety and not to put at risk the safety of police, volunteers, health and municipal workers who are on the field to contain the spread of the pandemic.” There is a mistaken notion among the locals that the men in khaki like to enforce the lockdown. This is not true. The police have to make arrangements, supply food and ensure the well being of the personnel during the lockdown, he said.

The police also have to check on over 6,000 residents who had returned from abroad and are in self-quarantine. If given a chance, the personnel too would prefer to stay at home. The more people come out of their homes, the more we have to increase the strength of the personnel, he said.

Cases booked for defying the prohibitory orders will remain even after the lockdown is lifted and this would only reflect on those applying for government jobs, passport and visa applications. People should bear this in mind and stay at home to break the infection chain, Mr. Abhinav added.

The district police have booked cases against 151 persons for defying the lockdown orders and seized 41 vehicles so far.