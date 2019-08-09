Cuddalore police introduce online option for payment of fine

The Cuddalore district police have rolled out an e-challan system to collect fines from the violators of traffic rules.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Thursday handed over the hand-held devices forming part of the e-challan system to police officers manning various signals in the Cuddalore sub-division. The district police have procured 30 devices to book errant drivers and issue e-challans to them.

Police sources said under the existing system, the traffic enforcement officers had to write down the driver’s name, driving licence number, nature of offence, section of the Motor Vehicles Act invoked and the fine amount. This was done manually and took a long time.

But officers can now capture all details of the vehicle with the help of the cameras on the hand-held devices. After the vehicle number is entered, the device would retrieve all the details of previous offences and in the case of repeat offenders, the police could recommend the cancellation of the person’s driving licence to the Transport Department. The new system eliminates the need for the police to handle cash.

Card payment

“The advanced device has an in-built printer with 4G internet connectivity. Violators of road traffic rules such as riding without helmet, triple riding and jumping signals will receive an SMS on their mobile phones along with the place and type of offence. The erring motorists could pay the fine amount by swiping their debit or credit card or through the registered payment gateways at e-seva or the post offices,” Mr. Abhinav said.

If an offender did not pay the fine, it would reflect in the device and the online portals equipped with Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 software. As part of the system, the enforcing officers would be able to identify stolen vehicles and impound them.

Challans could be issued against vehicles belonging to any State and the offender would not be able to renew his licence or the fitness certificate of his vehicle. The newly proposed provisions in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, including higher fines for traffic violations and stricter penalties will be incorporated in the e-challan system, he added.