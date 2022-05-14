Cuddalore logs three cases
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 74,265. The district saw 73,364 recoveries and the active case count stood at six.
No new cases were reported in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.
