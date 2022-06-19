Cuddalore logs six COVID cases
Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 74,290. The district saw 73,381 recoveries and the active case count stood at 14.
Kallakurichi district recorded one case, taking the total number of positive cases to 36,526.
No new cases were reported in Villupuram district.
