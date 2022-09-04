Cuddalore logs 6 cases

Special Correspondent September 04, 2022 21:07 IST

Special Correspondent September 04, 2022 21:07 IST

Cuddalore district on Sunday reported six fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,639. The district saw 74,644 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 100. Villupuram district recorded seven cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,133. No new cases were reported in Kallakurichi district.