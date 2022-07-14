Cuddalore logs 22 cases
Cuddalore district on Thursday reported 22 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 74,608. The district saw 73,561 recoveries and the active case count stood at 152.
Villupuram district recorded 47 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 55,104.
Kallakurichi district reported 8 cases, taking the overall count to 36,701.
