Cuddalore logs 18 fresh COVID-19 cases
Cuddalore district on Wednesday recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the district’s tally to 75,327. The district saw 74,269 recoveries and the active case count stood at 163.
Villupuram district reported 14 cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 55,893.
Kallakurichi logged six cases, taking the overall tally to 36,871.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.