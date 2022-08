August 08, 2022 20:46 IST

Cuddalore district on Monday recorded 17 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,292. The district saw 74,220 recoveries and the active case count stood at 177.

Villupuram district reported 17 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 55,864.

Kallakurichi district recorded four cases, taking the overall tally to 36,861.