Cuddalore logs 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

Cuddalore district on Wednesday reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 74,584. The district saw 73,522 recoveries and the active case count stood at 167.

Villupuram district recorded 31 cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 55,056.

Kallakurichi district reported 11 cases, taking the overall case tally to 36,695.