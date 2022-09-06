Cuddalore logs 10 cases of COVID-19

Cuddalore logs 10 cases of COVID-19CUDDALORE
Cuddalore district on Monday reported 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,649. The district saw 74,654 recoveries and the active case count stood at 100.
Villupuram district recorded eight cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,141.
No new cases were reported in Kallakurichi district.
