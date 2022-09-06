Cuddalore logs 10 cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE
September 06, 2022 00:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore district on Monday reported 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,649. The district saw 74,654 recoveries and the active case count stood at 100.

Villupuram district recorded eight cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,141.

No new cases were reported in Kallakurichi district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app