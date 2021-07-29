Cuddalore district reports three deaths

Cuddalore district reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 60,241.

Three men died of the disease, taking the toll to 807. The district saw 58,642 recoveries and 712 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 41 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,764.

Kallakurichi district recorded one death and 45 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 28,921. The official death toll stood at 198.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,987 with 28 new cases reported on Wednesday. While a total 46,528 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 365.

In Ranipet district, 22 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,904. In Tirupattur district, 21 new cases were reported and the tally of positive cases stood at 28,195.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 50, taking the total number of cases to 51,918. Out of this, 50,544 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 738.