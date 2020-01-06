Cuddalore couple receives wedding gift with anti CAA message

For a Muslim couple in Cuddalore who married on Sunday, one of their gifts was a pleasant surprise. The gift had a message: the slogan ‘Ram, Rahim, Robert – All are Indians, Together We Say No to CAA and NRC.’

The gift comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are gaining ground across the country.

The slogan was printed on an A4 sheet of paper and pasted on the wedding gift. The couple, Z. Shafath and N. Shahin of Cuddalore, were greeting guests on stage when a group of Hindu invitees presented them the gift. Vinayagam, a friend of Shafath who presented the gift said that he wanted to impress upon every one that all are Indians irrespective of their religion, caste and creed. “We will not be divided by any section on the basis of caste and religion. This message should be loud and clear,” he said.

This is the time for all of us to stay together and fight the forces that are trying to cause a wedge through a political game amongst the people, he said.