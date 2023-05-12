HamberMenu
Cuddalore Collector warns traders against chemical ripening of fruits

He says strict action will be taken for violation of the directive. Consumers asked to alert the district administration if they come across the use of ripening agents

May 12, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore district administration has warned traders and fruit-sellers against using calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits.

In a statement, Collector K. Balasubramaniam said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had already prohibited the use of calcium carbide as a ripening agent for fruits. Ripening agents are harmful to humans and consumption of artificially ripened fruits may cause dizziness, irritation, vomiting and cancer, he said.

The Collector said all traders and fruit-sellers should comply with the direction and any violation would be dealt with stringently.

Mr. Balasubramaniam urged consumers to alert the district administration and food safety inspectors if they came across the use of ripening agents. They could file complaints on foodsafety.tn.gov.in and the TN Food Safety Consumer mobile application.

