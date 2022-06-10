Cruise ship leaves Puducherry coast without anchoring

Several parties, including AIADMK, had objected to its arrival

Several parties, including AIADMK, had objected to its arrival

The Empress, a luxury ship operated by Cordelia Cruises, passed the Puducherry coast on Friday without getting permission to anchor.

The ship, which started its journey from Chennai, was to have anchored for a day for its passengers to go sightseeing. It was scheduled to reach here in the morning and leave the coast by night.

“The ship reached around 1. 5 nautical miles away from our coast. Since the government did not give permission, we did not allow the crew to anchor for a day. They were planning to take passengers in small boats to the harbour for sightseeing. It reached the coast around 5 a.m. and left by 9 a.m.,” said a government source.

He said the file seeking permission by the Port Department was pending clearance at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Several political parties, including the AIADMK, a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, had objected to the arrival of the ship. They had said the ship was known for onboard casino and gambling and urged the Chief Minister not to give permission for it to anchor.