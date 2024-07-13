Crucial meeting of BJP to take place in Puducherry

Amid the internal tussle as a fallout of the electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a crucial meeting of its executive committee here on Sunday.

The BJP national leadership has deputed Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy to oversee the proceedings of the executive committee. Party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, Ministers, legislators and senior officer bearers would attend the meeting, a party leader told The Hindu

The deputation of Mr Reddy for the meeting assume importance as a section of BJP legislators and Independents backing the party in the Assembly are demanding a changes in BJP ministers in the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry.

Around seven legislators, including three BJP MLAs, three Independents and a nominated member belonging to the saffron party, have recently met party national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP organising secretary B.L. Santhosh in New Delhi demanding changes in the Ministry following the defeat of Home Minister A. Namassivayam to Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam in the Lok Sabha polls.

Former BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan has also demanded the resignation of incumbent president S. Selvaganabathy. He had attributed the loss of party candidate due to alienation of genuine workers because of the autocratic style of functioning of Mr. Selvaganabathy.

“Mr. Surana had held one round of talks with the seven MLAs last week. After the executive committee meeting, Mr. Reddy will also hold talks and we are trying to solve all the issues before commencement of the Assembly. The Union Minister will also try for a meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy,” said a party legislator.

