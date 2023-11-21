Crocodile rescued a day after sighting at Uppar Canal in Puducherry

November 21, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A juvenile crocodile that was sighted in Uppar Canal a day ago was rescued by the Forest Department in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

After being sighted for the first time on Monday morning, the reptile was sighted again the same evening following which the department had placed a cage in the drain with chicken as bait to trap it.

“By around 2 a.m we got information that the reptile fell for the bait. The crocodile was brought to the rescue centre of the Forest Department. It is a juvenile mugger (freshwater crocodile). We will observe it for some more time before taking a call on its rehabilitation,” Conservator of Forest Vanjulavalli Sridhar told The Hindu.

Rehabilitation of the reptile, she said, would be done in consultation with the government as there are no natural habitats for the creature in Puducherry. Releasing a juvenile to a new natural crocodile habitat elsewhere holds its own risk for its survival, she added.

“It is very unlikely that the reptile on its own moved into the drain as the canal has no inputs. The drain is not connected to any water body. In all likelihood, someone who has been nurturing a baby crocodile must have disposed the reptile in the Uppar,” she believed.