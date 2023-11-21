HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crocodile rescued a day after sighting at Uppar Canal in Puducherry

It is a juvenile mugger (freshwater crocodile). In all likelihood, someone who has been nurturing a baby crocodile must have disposed the reptile in the Uppar, a senior official said.

November 21, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The juvenile crocodile sighted in Uppar Canal on November 20, 2023 morning was rescued from the drain on the wee hours of November 21

The juvenile crocodile sighted in Uppar Canal on November 20, 2023 morning was rescued from the drain on the wee hours of November 21 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A juvenile crocodile that was sighted in Uppar Canal a day ago was rescued by the Forest Department in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

After being sighted for the first time on Monday morning, the reptile was sighted again the same evening following which the department had placed a cage in the drain with chicken as bait to trap it.

“By around 2 a.m we got information that the reptile fell for the bait. The crocodile was brought to the rescue centre of the Forest Department. It is a juvenile mugger (freshwater crocodile). We will observe it for some more time before taking a call on its rehabilitation,” Conservator of Forest Vanjulavalli Sridhar told The Hindu.

Rehabilitation of the reptile, she said, would be done in consultation with the government as there are no natural habitats for the creature in Puducherry. Releasing a juvenile to a new natural crocodile habitat elsewhere holds its own risk for its survival, she added.

“It is very unlikely that the reptile on its own moved into the drain as the canal has no inputs. The drain is not connected to any water body. In all likelihood, someone who has been nurturing a baby crocodile must have disposed the reptile in the Uppar,” she believed.

Related Topics

nature and wildlife / wildlife / animal / Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.