Puducherry

Crocodile caught from Annamalai University

An eight-foot-long crocodile that strayed into a pond near the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow in Annamalai University in Chidambaram created a flutter on Monday.

University staff spotted it basking in front of a pond near the VC’s bungalow and immediately alerted the Forest department staff. The reptile was trapped by the officials who managed to bound the snout of the crocodile with a thick rope.

The Forest department officials said the crocodile had strayed from the Kollidam River and got stranded in the campus. It was later transported and safely released into the Vakkiramari lake in Chidambaram, which is a habitat for such reptiles.

