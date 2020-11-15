Cricket Association of Pondicherry denies violations in construction of stadium

The promoters had filed necessary applications with fees paid to the concerned government authorities, including the Puducherry Planning Authority, a statement from the Association said

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has refuted all allegations in the construction of Seichem Cricket Stadium at Thuthipet. Honorary Secretary of Cricket Association of Pondicherry, V. Chandran, in a release on Saturday, said the promoters did not encroach upon or trespass or use any waterbody in the construction of the stadium.

It might be recalled that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had directed the District Collector to initiate action against the promoters for “irregularities,” in the project.

“Out of around 45 acres of leased land, only three acres is government land inside our campus. That is kept as greenfield with the government authorities’ permission. For all the borewells inside, necessary fees were paid to ground water authorities,” he said.

The promoters had filed necessary applications with fees paid to the concerned government authorities, including the Puducherry Planning Authority. “We are of the opinion that there is absolutely no problem with the construction. Some RTI activists have started false propaganda with vested interests. Clarifications in this regard were given to Lt Governor,” Mr Chandran said.

The association and promoters are willing to provide any information that the government wanted to obtain, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health, Malladi Krishna Rao and Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy on Saturday night visited the stadium and watched the ongoing T-20 match.

Mr. Rao, who is also handling the sports portfolio, said the Lt Governor was unnecessarily interfering in this affair. “If you have a problem with people in the government and promoters, deal with them. This should not impact the promotion of sports,” he said in a video message. The government will provide all support to the Puducherry Cricket Association. BCCI had already agreed to conduct a few Ranji Trophy tournaments at the stadium, Mr Rao said.