Credit potential for U.T. pegged at ₹4,215 crore for next fiscal

December 07, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The projected agriculture credit outlay is ₹2,382.49 crore, with ₹1,892.88 crore for crops, ₹335.21 for term loans, ₹906.70 crore for MSMEs and ₹926.36 crore for other priority sectors

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan releasing the Potential Linked Credit Plan for 2023-24 for the Union Territory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the FY 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Puducherry to be ₹4215.56 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PLP projection for 2023-24 is 10.7% more than that for 2022-23 and 8.38% more than the Annual Credit Plan projection of 2022-23. The projected agriculture credit outlay is ₹2,382.49 crore, with ₹1,892.88 crore for crops, ₹335.21 crore for term loans, ₹906.70 crore for MSMEs and ₹926.36 crore for other priority sectors.

The PLP projecting the credit potential for 2023-24 for the Union Territory was released at a recent meeting of the State-level Bankers’ Committee by K. Lakshminarayanan, Tourism and PWD Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister handed over the first copies of the PLP to S Selvaganabathy, MP (RS) and M. Raju, Finance Secretary, in the presence of Shanti Lal Jain, MD and CEO, Indian Bank, S. M. N. Swamy, RBI, Regional Director, K.Inkarsal, General Manager, NABARD, Nazia Nizamuddin, DGM, NABARD.

Among those who participated were V. Chandrasekaran and G. Rajeswara Reddy, officials of Indian Bank, V. M. Venkatachalam, SLBC convenor, K. Ranjith Kumar, chairman, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank , R. Maniraj, Lead District Manager, K Balamurugan, AGM-NABARD and R.V. Sidharthan, DDM-NABARD, senior officials from government departments and banks.

The PLP has been formulated in alignment with national priorities of the Government of India to scale up lending to the various sectors of the economy and Reserve Bank of India’s mandate for increasing the Ground Level Credit (GLC) and Priority Sector Lending (PSL). Based on the PLP projections, the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for 2023-24 shall be prepared by the lead bank, an SLBC press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US