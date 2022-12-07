Credit potential for U.T. pegged at ₹4,215 crore for next fiscal

December 07, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the FY 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Puducherry to be ₹4215.56 crore.

The PLP projection for 2023-24 is 10.7% more than that for 2022-23 and 8.38% more than the Annual Credit Plan projection of 2022-23. The projected agriculture credit outlay is ₹2,382.49 crore, with ₹1,892.88 crore for crops, ₹335.21 crore for term loans, ₹906.70 crore for MSMEs and ₹926.36 crore for other priority sectors.

The PLP projecting the credit potential for 2023-24 for the Union Territory was released at a recent meeting of the State-level Bankers’ Committee by K. Lakshminarayanan, Tourism and PWD Minister.

The Minister handed over the first copies of the PLP to S Selvaganabathy, MP (RS) and M. Raju, Finance Secretary, in the presence of Shanti Lal Jain, MD and CEO, Indian Bank, S. M. N. Swamy, RBI, Regional Director, K.Inkarsal, General Manager, NABARD, Nazia Nizamuddin, DGM, NABARD.

Among those who participated were V. Chandrasekaran and G. Rajeswara Reddy, officials of Indian Bank, V. M. Venkatachalam, SLBC convenor, K. Ranjith Kumar, chairman, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank , R. Maniraj, Lead District Manager, K Balamurugan, AGM-NABARD and R.V. Sidharthan, DDM-NABARD, senior officials from government departments and banks.

The PLP has been formulated in alignment with national priorities of the Government of India to scale up lending to the various sectors of the economy and Reserve Bank of India’s mandate for increasing the Ground Level Credit (GLC) and Priority Sector Lending (PSL). Based on the PLP projections, the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for 2023-24 shall be prepared by the lead bank, an SLBC press release said.