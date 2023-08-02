ADVERTISEMENT

Crackdown on single-use plastics: 600 kg of banned plastics items seized from two shops and shopkeepers fined

August 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Raid against banned plastic items will continue, officials said and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using single-use plastics

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) seized 600 kg of banned single-use plastics from two shops and levied fine on the shopkeepers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team led by N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC inspected two shops on Vellala Street and found carry bags, plastic cups, and other single-use plastics. The plastics were seized and the two shopkeepers were levied a total fine of ₹3,000.

Officials said the raid against banned plastic items would continue and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using single-use plastics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US