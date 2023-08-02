Crackdown on single-use plastics: 600 kg of banned plastics items seized from two shops and shopkeepers fined

August 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Officials of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) seized 600 kg of banned single-use plastics from two shops and levied fine on the shopkeepers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team led by N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC inspected two shops on Vellala Street and found carry bags, plastic cups, and other single-use plastics. The plastics were seized and the two shopkeepers were levied a total fine of ₹3,000.

Officials said the raid against banned plastic items would continue and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using single-use plastics.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.