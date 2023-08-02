HamberMenu
Crackdown on single-use plastics: 600 kg of banned plastics items seized from two shops and shopkeepers fined

Raid against banned plastic items will continue, officials said and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using single-use plastics

August 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) seized 600 kg of banned single-use plastics from two shops and levied fine on the shopkeepers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team led by N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC inspected two shops on Vellala Street and found carry bags, plastic cups, and other single-use plastics. The plastics were seized and the two shopkeepers were levied a total fine of ₹3,000.

Officials said the raid against banned plastic items would continue and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using single-use plastics.

