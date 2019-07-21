Puducherry

Crackdown begins on errant autorickshaw drivers in Puducherry

Surprise checks: Transport Department official checking the fare meter of an autorickhaw in Puducherry on Saturday.

Surprise checks: Transport Department official checking the fare meter of an autorickhaw in Puducherry on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

more-in

Transport department officials plead shortage of manpower to make it a regular affair

The Transport Department has launched a crackdown on errant autorickshaw drivers.

In the last two days, the department imposed fine on drivers for not using meters and for overloading at several locations in the town netting ₹28,000 in the form of fines, said an official.

The drive, according to an official, would continue till the drivers adhere to traffic rules, including having tamper-proof meters.

An official said they were hard-pressed for staff, especially motor vehicle inspectors, to conduct vehicle checks.

“We have only ten motor vehicle inspectors. They cannot be used full time for inspection as they have other work, including registration,” said the official.

Following a report in The Hindu on the woes of commuters using autorickshaws on July 19, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended constitution of a committee, headed by Transport Minister, to regulate autorickshaws. She had suggested regular vehicle checks to ensure that drivers should install meters on their vehicle.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
public transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 11:07:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/crackdown-begins-on-errant-autorickshaw-drivers-in-puducherry/article28622615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY