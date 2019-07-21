Crackdown begins on errant autorickshaw drivers in Puducherry

The Transport Department has launched a crackdown on errant autorickshaw drivers.

In the last two days, the department imposed fine on drivers for not using meters and for overloading at several locations in the town netting ₹28,000 in the form of fines, said an official.

The drive, according to an official, would continue till the drivers adhere to traffic rules, including having tamper-proof meters.

An official said they were hard-pressed for staff, especially motor vehicle inspectors, to conduct vehicle checks.

“We have only ten motor vehicle inspectors. They cannot be used full time for inspection as they have other work, including registration,” said the official.

Following a report in The Hindu on the woes of commuters using autorickshaws on July 19, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended constitution of a committee, headed by Transport Minister, to regulate autorickshaws. She had suggested regular vehicle checks to ensure that drivers should install meters on their vehicle.