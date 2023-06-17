HamberMenu
Police crack down against sale of ganja and banned tobacco products

Teams have been conducting searches in shops near educational institutions to prevent sale of banned tobacco items and ganja

June 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The territorial police have launched a crackdown against those selling narcotic substances and banned tobacco products in Puducherry.

In the last two-days, police teams have been conducting searches in shops near educational institutions to prevent sale of banned tobacco items and ganja.

Six persons have been arrested by the Mettuplayam and D-Nagar police stations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and section 77 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for selling ganja to students.

The police also seized from the accused persons around 700 grams of ganja. The law enforcers have decided to invoke JJ Act also against those found selling narcotic substances to children, the police said.

Cases were also registered against around 14 persons under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act in police stations at Villianur, Nettapakkam, Orleanpet, Sedarapet, D Nagar, Lawspet and Reddiayarpalayam for selling banned tobacco products near educational institutions.. Police said they would continue with the crackdown on sale of all banned tobacco products.

