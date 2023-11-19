CPM calls for shutting down pharma unit

November 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The CPI(M) Puducherry has demanded shutting down operations of the private pharmaceutical factory in Kalapet pending a thorough probe into safety issues and evaluation of the extent of air and groundwater pollution in the surrounding areas.

In a statement, CPM State Secretary R. Rajangam said following the recent death of a child worker at the factory premises of the Solara Active Pharma Sciences at Kalapet, a murder charge should be filed against the plant management and government officials responsible for the tragedy.

The death of a 17-year-old child labourer last week comes in the wake of a worker earlier succumbing to burn injuries sustained in a fire mishap at the plant on November 4, Mr. Rajangam said.

The recurring fatal accidents at the factory---two workers died in a fire accident in this factory last year---exposed the negligence of the factory and lax supervision of safety norms by government officials, the CPM leader said.

He also alleged that the government was opaque about the health status of the people under treatment and whether they were given proper treatment, yet to register a case against the private company or initiate legal action ostensibly to protect the private firm management.

He also called for strict action under the Child and Adolescent Labour Prevention and Regulation Act against all the government officials guilty of not monitoring the company practice of employing children below 18 years of age in hazardous conditions at the factory.

Mr. Rajangam sought proper treatment for the hospitalised burn victims and appropriate compensation to the bereaved kin.

