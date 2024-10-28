CPM calls for disbursal of pay arrears

The CPI(M) has urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to initiate steps to release at least part of the pay arrears of employees of government-run enterprises and cooperative entities, ahead of Deepavali.

CPM secretary R. Rajangam said in a memorandum that the employees of organisations such as PAPSCO, PASIC and Ponfab have not received remuneration for about 80-100 months. The resultant financial crisis has driven some to desperation, the suicide of a PAPSCO employee in Ariyankuppam being the latest of such tragedies.

The CPM leader pointed out that these organisations, which started out on minimal capital investment, had a stellar record of contributing to Puducherry’s economy through dividends, due to the hard work of employees. But the employees were now put to distress due to gross mismanagement.

While welcoming the initiatives of Puducherry Government to help the public celebrate Deepavali, Mr. Rajangam appealed for steps to disburse at least three months salary to these employees, ahead of the festival.