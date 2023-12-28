GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI’s Puducherry unit calls for electricity subsidy

December 28, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI in Puducherry has called for providing electricity to consumers at subsidised rates in the wake of the Puducherry Electricity Department’s proposal for another round of tariff revision.

In a statement, A. M. Saleem, CPI State secretary, said another tariff hike would place an unbearable burden on consumers already reeling under substantial monthly bills.

Mr. Saleem said in a departure from practice, monthly bills were opaque about various components under which the charges were levied.

The Electricity Department attributes the hike to the higher purchase costs of energy from entities such as the Puducherry Power Corporation and NLC. However, the practice of hiking the charges thrice a year against the earlier one of annual hike compounds the burden.

The CPI leader suggested that as with LPG subsidy, the Government should consider subsidies for electricity to mitigate hardships of the common man.

