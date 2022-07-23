CPI(M) workers take out rally against power privatisation
Rally aims at seeking public support for the siege of Chief Secretariat on August 2
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday took out a motorbike rally in the town to drum up support for the party’s proposed siege of the Chief Secretariat on August 2 against power privatisation.
Veteran leader T. Murugan inaugurated the rally in the presence of party secretary R. Rajangam near Swadheshi Mill Complex. The rally, led by party’s State executive committee member V. Perumal, covered areas, such as Nellithope, Saram, Periyar Statue, JN Street, Ajantha Theatre, Muthialpet, Karuvadikuppam, Selvaperumalpet and Lawspet.
Mr. Rajangam said the rally was held to seek public support for the siege against the Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department. The protest would also highlight the failure of the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory to distribute essential items through Public Distribution System outlets.
The rally would also be held in the other parts of Puducherry in the coming days, he said.
