CPI(M) wants Chief Electoral Officer shifted

The Communist Party of India(M) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer the Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou as he had been serving in the same capacity for more than three years.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, R. Rajangam, secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI(M), said the ECI had directed the chief secretaries of all States and union territories to transfer officers working in their home districts for more than three years to other departments.

Even though a month has lapsed since the direction was issued, the Secretary to Government (Finance) in the Union Territory, V. Candavelou, who is also the Chief Electoral Officer was continuing in the same post for over three years.

For fair elections

Mr. Rajangam said that Mr. Candavelou should be shifted from the post of CEO to ensure free and fair election in the Union Territory.

The Election Commission should direct the Chief Secretary to shift the officer without further loss of time, he said.