CPI(M) urges Puducherry government to postpone public hearing on coastal zone management plan

March 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the office of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment at Anna Nagar, Puducherry, on Thursday demanding the Puducherry government to postpone the public hearing on coastal zone management plan (CZMP) scheduled on March 15.

Leading the demonstration, R. Rajangam, secretary of CPI (M) said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in an order had said that high-tide levels, common areas, fishing grounds, fish drying spaces, and houses too have to be marked and shown clearly in the CZMP. However, the plan does not have such details.

He said during the last public hearing held in 2018, the coastal communities and non-governmental organisations had pointed out several inaccuracies in the plan. The government had also assured to record all suggestions and incorporate them in the final plan. However, nothing has been done and the government has decided to go ahead with the public hearing.

Mr. Rajangam said the CZMP in its present form would not serve any purpose and demanded the government to postpone the public hearing and cancel the plan.