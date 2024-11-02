CPI(M) urges L-G to revive supply of essentials via PDS outlets

Welcoming the initiatives taken to resume the distribution of free rice, the CPI(M) has urged Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan to also revive supply of essentials through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and reopen all shuttered ration shops.

In a memorandum handed over to the Lt. Governor recently, CPI(M) Secretary R. Rajangam expressed gratitude to Mr. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, for resuming the distribution of free rice and sugar ahead of Deepavali after fair price shops remained closed for about eight years.

The memorandum pointed out that two years after the National Food Security Act was updated in 2013 to ensure the right to food and improved nutrition, the Union government introduced cash disbursal through Direct Benefit Transfer instead of rice that resulted in the closure of ration shops.

This was a blow to the PDS that came into operation in the 1960s to alleviate the famine, hunger and poverty of the country’s poor. The PDS was founded on the principle of providing food grains, controlling the market price, and purchasing the food grains required for this project from the farmers at a support price.

The scheme had a robust infrastructure to distribute essential commodities to all the people in Puducherry which built a PDS network of one ration shop for 500 to 600 families. Over time though, the scheme underwent many changes and beneficiaries came to be classified as above and below poverty line. Later, with the adoption of cash through Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of card holders in lieu of rice scheme, ration shops were shut down across Puducherry.

The CPI(M) complimented the efforts of the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister in re-evaluating the need for ration shops and responding to the plea of people and political parties in securing approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs to restart distribution of rice and sugar for Deepavali. “People in Puducherry are eagerly awaiting the opening of ration shops. We request that all the ration shops be opened gradually and rice along with wheat, semolina, edible oil, pulses and small grains be provided at affordable prices,” the memorandum said.