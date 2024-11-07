CPI(M) urges government to take measures to strengthen healthcare sector

The CPI (M) has urged the government to initiate measures to strengthen the State-run healthcare sector.

In a statement, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam urged the Lieutenant Governor to help secure more Central funds to raise the standards of government healthcare institutions. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate measures to disburse salary arrears to healthcare professionals.

Mr. Rajangam called for regularising the services of doctors appointed on a contract basis who were consulting in government hospitals and the payment of their salaries in a timely manner. Pointing out that most government hospitals are dependent on specialists in various disciplines whose expertise is made available on a contract basis, he suggested that contract doctors be given a one-time provision for regularisation of service.

He noted that these professionals were playing a crucial role in healthcare at a time when several audits had highlighted the many ills plaguing the State-run hospitals and public health centres.

Several institutions were crippled by lack of adequate financial support, necessary medicines, technical equipment, doctors, nurses, technicians and ward assistants, Mr. Rajangam said.

The state of continued neglect and dwindling investments in these hospitals was leaving the field open for the private sector to profit, he pointed out. The CPI (M) leader also condemned lack of regular salary for a pool of over 100 doctors working in government hospitals for periods ranging from five to 17 years., and called for immediate release of arrears.