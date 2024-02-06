CPI(M) to stage five-day protest to demand reopening of PDS outlets

February 06, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to stage a protest for five days, beginning February 19, to demand the reopening of the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the party’s Puducherry unit secretary R. Rajangam said the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry failed to adhere to its promise of reopening the ration shops. For almost two years now, the party has been demanding supply of essential items to beneficiaries through the PDS outlets, he said.

“We are the only region to give cash instead of free rice to beneficiaries. People are facing inconvenience while going to ATMs to withdraw money. Banks are also deducting money from their accounts. People want essentials, including rice, to be distributed through ration shops. The party has decided to stage a day-and-night protest for five days in front of the Civil Supplies office from February 19. If the demand goes unmet, the party cadre will stage another round of protest,” Mr. Rajangam said.

Further, the CPI(M), along with other parties, would organise a demonstration near the Swadeshi Mill complex on February 8 to protest the “undemocratic style of functioning of Governors”, he added.

Party leaders Sudha Sundararaman, T. Murugan, and V. Perumal were present at the press conference.

