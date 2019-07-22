Puducherry

CPI(M) stages protest in Puducherry

Members of the CPI (M) and citizens from Mahe protesting in Puducherry on Monday.

Members of the CPI (M) and citizens from Mahe protesting in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

Say the government has continually neglected the Mahe constituency

Cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly to register their strong protest against the continued neglect of Mahe constituency, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala by the Congress government.

Police intervention

The protesters, led by M. Surendran, State council member of the CPI(M) in Kerala, R. Rajangam, secretary of the Puducherry unit of the CPI(M) took out a rally from Periyar statue to the Legislative Assembly. However, they were stopped en route by the police.

Mr. Rajangam said several announcements made by the government on the floor of the Legislative Assembly for Mahe were yet to see the light of the day.

A Trauma Care Centre announced by the government in 2005-06 is still waiting for completion.

The government has failed to utilise the loan of ₹6 crore for building a Community Health Centre at Palloor.

The Mini Fishing Harbour announced by the government on the floor of the Assembly in 2005-06 is yet to see the light of the day, he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 11:22:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cpim-stages-protest-in-puducherry-mahe-constituency/article28661961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY