CPI(M) seeks cancellation of agreement with Akshaya Patra

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:29 IST

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:29 IST

‘Students have developed some dislike for the food supplied by the Foundation’

‘Students have developed some dislike for the food supplied by the Foundation’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to the Puducherry government to cancel the agreement with Akshaya Patra Foundation for the noon-meal scheme. CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam said in a statement on Friday that students had developed some dislike for the food supplied by the Foundation owing to absence of certain ingredients. The government should not allow the Foundation to force the students to follow a particular menu. The CPI(M) had opposed the agreement from the beginning, he said. The government should revert to the old scheme, Mr. Rajangam said, demanding job guarantee for those employed by the Education Department when they supplied the meals in schools.



Our code of editorial values