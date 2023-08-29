ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) plea against liquor shops in vicinity of schools

August 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There were 600 liquor shops on an area of 496 sq km, which worked out to a ratio of one shop for every 1,500 persons, says party’s State secretary

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) has called for shifting liquor shops to locations at least 150 metres away from educational institutions and places of worship as stipulated by judicial orders.

In a press statement, R. Rajangam, State secretary, CPI(M) Puducherry, said the number of liquor shops was disproportionately high in Puducherry and the ruling NDA government was indiscriminately handing out licences without a care for public health. There were 600 liquor shops on an area of 496 sq km, which worked out to a ratio of one shop for every 1,500 persons.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the morality of channelling revenue from liquor for running welfare schemes saying that this was against the principle of social justice. An alternative revenue model that was not dependent on liquor revenue needs to be evolved, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US