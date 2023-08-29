HamberMenu
CPI(M) plea against liquor shops in vicinity of schools

There were 600 liquor shops on an area of 496 sq km, which worked out to a ratio of one shop for every 1,500 persons, says party’s State secretary

August 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) has called for shifting liquor shops to locations at least 150 metres away from educational institutions and places of worship as stipulated by judicial orders.

In a press statement, R. Rajangam, State secretary, CPI(M) Puducherry, said the number of liquor shops was disproportionately high in Puducherry and the ruling NDA government was indiscriminately handing out licences without a care for public health. There were 600 liquor shops on an area of 496 sq km, which worked out to a ratio of one shop for every 1,500 persons.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the morality of channelling revenue from liquor for running welfare schemes saying that this was against the principle of social justice. An alternative revenue model that was not dependent on liquor revenue needs to be evolved, he said.

